TRS To Support Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Poll

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday said it would support the candidature of joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. TRS Working President and state IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was present, along with party MPs, when Sinha filed his nomination for the top post. "President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India

"Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted. TRS sources on Monday said the party is supporting Sinha's candidature as he is the nominee of opposition parties and that TRS is vehemently opposed to BJP. Though the TRS had supported NDA in the election of President and Vice- President earlier, it has been strident in its criticism of the BJP in recent months for the latter's alleged politics of hatred and failure in governance.

TRS, however, had stayed away from the joint meetings of the opposition parties to decide on their candidate in the Presidential election on the ground that it cannot share the platform with the Congress. TRS sources had earlier said the party maintains equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP. TRS has nine Lok Sabha members, seven Rajya Sabha members and 101 MLAs in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.



