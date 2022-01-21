Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Tripura Emerging As Land Of Opportunities, Trade Connectivity Hub: PM

He also mentioned the recent inauguration of the Rs 438 crore new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport at Agartala.

PM addressing at the 50th Statehood Day of Tripura. - PTI Photo

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 3:57 pm

Narendra Modi on Friday said, with improvement in connectivity and infrastructure, Tripura is turning into a land of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity.

In a video message on the former principality's 50th statehood day Modi said, earlier there was only one road to reach the land-locked north eastern state, but the state is now connected with multiple road, rail and waterways and is turning into "a land of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity."

"The double engine government at the center and state have fulfilled the long pending demand of Tripura and gained access to the Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh", Modi said adding the state received the first cargo from Bangladesh through Akhaura Integrated Check Post in 2020.

Modi said, the state is making good use of use of new technology in housing construction in providing for housing for the poor. “These Light House Projects (LHP) are going on in six states and Tripura is one of them”, he added. He said that the work of the last three years is just a beginning and Tripura’s real potential is yet to be realized.

The Prime Minister said as India will attain 100 years of Azadi, Tripura will also complete 75 years of statehood. “This is a great period for new resolutions and new opportunities”, the Prime Minister said adding Tripura would be a developed state by that time. 

With inputs from PTI.

