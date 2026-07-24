Tripura BJP Chief Asks Leaders to Minimise Differences Ahead of Local Body Polls

Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy urged party leaders to minimise their differences and work in unison to strengthen the organisation, asserting that internal factionalism would only weaken the party.
His remarks come as the BJP gears up for the elections to the Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).
Addressing a party programme at Bishalgarh Town Hall in Sepahijala district on Thursday, Debroy referred to the recent organisational reshuffle in which MLA Sushanta Deb was replaced as the BJP Yuva Morcha state president by Arindam Deb.
"Some may say Sushanta Deb has been sidelined because he is no longer the Yuva Morcha president. The same thing happened to me when I was removed as the Gomati district president. At that time, some people said I had been sidelined. But today I am the state president. Had I not been removed from that post, I would probably not have become the state president," he said.
Describing the BJP as an inclusive organisation, Debroy said leaders are reassigned to different responsibilities to strengthen the party, and a change in organisational position should not be viewed as a setback.
Issuing a warning against factionalism, he said he would not work for any particular group within the party.
"I have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the state unit for the next three years. If we want to strengthen the organisation, leaders and karyakartas must set aside their differences," he said.
"Problems exist everywhere, but we have to minimise them. In some places, the incumbent mandal president is engaged in rivalry with his predecessor, which is not healthy. If someone suffers within the organisation because of internal feuds, nothing can be done," he added.