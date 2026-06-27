Former CJI Chandrachud Confers 'Chakra of Change' Award on Ravi Bhatnagar for Social Impact

Former Chief Justice of India Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud presented the 'Chakra of Change' Award to Reckitt Director Ravi Bhatnagar at an event in Mumbai
The presentation took place at the Aryan Education Society High School during the official inauguration of Yuva Unstoppable's 10,000th upgraded government school
Bhatnagar was recognised for his role in managing purpose-led partnerships and long-term programs focused on health, education, sanitation, and community development
Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs for South Asia, MENARP, and Africa at Reckitt, was presented with the ‘Chakra of Change’ Award at a ceremony in Mumbai. The honour was delivered by former Chief Justice of India Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud at an event organised by the social sector organisation Yuva Unstoppable, in association with The Financial Express.
The presentation took place at the Aryan Education Society High School during the official inauguration of Yuva Unstoppable's 10,000th upgraded government school. The event was attended by representatives from public life, industry, and the non-profit sector.
Bhatnagar received the award for his role in nation building and social impact. His work across the specified regions involves the implementation of purpose-led-partnerships and programs focused on public health, primary education, sanitation, and community development.
The ceremony was held to recognise individuals involved in executing long-term development projects and community welfare programs towards India’s development.