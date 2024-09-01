National

Tripura: 7 People Arrested As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt

Tripura: The arrested people have been identified as five Bangladeshis and two Rohingyas.

BSF personnel on patrol along IB.(Representational images) | Photo: PTI
Seven people were arrested after an infiltration attempt was foiled by alert security forces along International Border with Bangladesh in northeast’s Tripura, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested people have been identified as five Bangladeshis and two Rohingyas. As per PTI report, the arrested people had entered Tripura without valid documents, and were arrested from two separate areas in the northeastern state.

The report quoting police officials said acting on a tip-off, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel detained two persons from Agartala station on Friday.

It said during interrogation, the two persons admitted that they were inmates in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp in the neighbouring country.

"Ramzan Ali and Azida Begum crossed the international border and planned to go to Kolkata by train," Agartala GRP Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tapas Das was quoted as saying.

In another incident, five Bangladeshi infiltrators and two suspected Indian touts were arrested in Dhalai district on Saturday.

All the arrested Bangladeshis are residents of Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts in the neighbouring country, the report quoted a BSF official as saying.

"The Bangladesh nationals entered India without valid documents and the two Indians are believed to be actively involved in facilitating illegal migration," the above officer was quoted as saying.

