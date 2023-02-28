Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Trinamool Congress' Twitter Account Hacked, Picture Changed, Name Changed To 'Yuga Labs'

Home National

Trinamool Congress' Twitter Account Hacked, Picture Changed, Name Changed To 'Yuga Labs'

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

All India Trinamool Congress' twitter handle name got changed to Yuga Labs after hacking
All India Trinamool Congress' twitter handle name got changed to Yuga Labs after hacking Twitter

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 9:37 am

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that it's official Twitter handle had been "compromised". The name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

The display picture of the party's account was changed as well.

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

So far, nothing has been posted by the hackers from the account.

Yuga Labs is known to be a blockchain technology company based in the US that develops NFTs and digital collectibles.

It also specializes in cryptocurrency and digital media.

(With PTI Inputs)

