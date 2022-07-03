Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Traffic Advisory Issued for Pilgrims At Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for tourists, pilgrims, and trucks for movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the yatra.

Amarnath Yatra

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:55 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims, and truck movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the Amarnath Yatra.

According to the advisory, empty tankers and trucks having up to 10 wheels shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu. Loaded trucks with up to 10 wheels, including those carrying fresh perishable items, shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7 am to 4 pm, subject to daily assessment by traffic authorities, the advisory said. It said the trucks with more than 10 wheels shall ply via NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu national highway). Trucks with more than 10 wheels loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, the advisory said.

The advisory said pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir Valley other than those traveling via Yatra convoys are advised to travel only between 7 am and 6 pm. In case they fail to reach their destination within 6 pm, security forces shall make them halt for the night at the nearest lodgement center, the advisory reads. 

