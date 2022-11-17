TN Logs 62 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Tamil Nadu recorded 62 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday, taking the total infections so far to 35.93 lakh and the toll to 38,049.

A 58-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 8, after being admitted on November 7, died at a private hospital due to COVID-19 Pneumonia, septic shock, and chronic kidney disease (CKD), a bulletin from the state health department said.

A total of 88 COVID-19 patients got discharged after treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,55,086.

The active cases declined to 578 from 605 on Wednesday.