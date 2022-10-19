Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
TN Govt Passes Bill To Prohibit Online Gambling, Games

A bill to prohibit and regulate online gambling was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

TN Govt Passes Bill To Prohibit Online Gambling, Games

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:27 pm

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in the State.

The state government had earlier this month promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in Tamil Nadu and said an online gaming authority will be set up to exercise powers conferred by the ordinance.

Online games and gambling ruined families, led to suicides, caused gaming addiction affected public health, disturbed social order, and prejudiced the maintenance of public order. Hence, the need for the present ordinance, the government had said.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games Act, 2022, will come into force on the date notified by the government.

National Digital Gaming/ ESports Online Gaming Gambling Tamil Nadu Government Public Health Suicides Prohibition And Regulation
