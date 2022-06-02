Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
TN CM Wishes Sonia Gandhi Speedy Recovery

"Wishing Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, who has tested COVID-19 positive, a speedy and complete recovery. I request everyone in public life to be cautious as the pandemic is not yet over," the Chief Minister tweeted. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 4:28 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy and complete recovery.

Also, he urged the people to exercise caution as the pandemic is not over yet.

Informing about the health status of his party leader, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in New Delhi that Sonia Gandhi had a mild fever and she tested positive this morning.

-With PTI Input

