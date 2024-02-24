TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Likely To Address Rally In Restive Sandeshkhali In March

Amid growing criticism faced by the party over the unrest in Sandeshkhali, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address a rally in the troubled riverine region in March second week.

TMC sources indicated that Banerjee, accompanied by senior party leaders, will take the stage at the rally. "Our leader Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address the rally in Sandeshkhali in the second week of March. However, the final dates are yet to be confirmed," a senior TMC official said on Friday.

The TMC has come under intense scrutiny from the opposition, primarily due to allegations of sexual misconduct against women and harassment of villagers in Sandeshkhali area purportedly by fugitive party leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates.

While two key aides of Sheikh, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, have been arrested with the latter being suspended by the party, the TMC convener of Sandeshkhali assembly seat himself remains at large.