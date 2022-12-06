Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

TMC, JD(U), And SAD Demand All-Party Meet To Build Consensus On The Women's Reservation Bill

Home National

TMC, JD(U), And SAD Demand All-Party Meet To Build Consensus On The Women's Reservation Bill

At a meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress, JD(U), and Shiromani Akali Dal demanded an all-party meeting to build consensus on the women's reservation bill.

Om Birla
Om Birla Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 7:39 pm

The Trinamool Congress, JD(U), and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday demanded convening an all-party meeting to build consensus on the women's reservation bill at a meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

The TMC raised the issue at the meeting of the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee, while it was supported by the JD(U) and the SAD.

The BAC meeting was convened by the Speaker ahead of the Winter session of Parliament beginning Wednesday.

The bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. 

Tags

National TMC JD(U) SAD Lok Sabha Om Birla Shiromani Akali Dal Women Reservation Bill Winter Session Parliament State Legislative Assemblies
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him