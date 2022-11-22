Time For Self-Introspection: Jharkhand Governor On Reduced Assembly Sittings

Expressing concern over a reduction in the number of legislature sittings, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday said it was time for self-introspection. Voicing concern also over increasing hurdles in business proceedings during assembly sessions, Bais said “Serious attention and self-introspection need to be paid on the issue”.

The governor made the observation while kicking off the celebration of the 22nd foundation day of the state Assembly here. Noting that citizens elect a representative with lots of hope and aspiration, the governor said, “So, representatives should be responsible for resolving their issues. The motto of politics should be serving people and living up to their expectations.”

On the occasion, the governor also handed over the best legislator’s award to three-time MLA of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Liberation, Vinod Kumar Singh from Bagodar constituency in Giridih district.

Known for raising issues of public concern inside and outside the House, Singh said, “I would like to extend my thanks for this honour. I have been trying to raise issues of people as an MLA. I want the assurances given in the assembly to be fulfilled.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the assembly is a temple of democracy where the ruling party and the opposition have an equal role to play.

“Together, we should make efforts to bring tribals, Dalits and the downtrodden to the mainstream of society. Many things have been done for them in the past 20 years and more needs to be done in a better way,” the chief minister said. The state government, he said, has initiated several schemes to bring around 80 per cent of the rural people on the path of development, he said.

Earlier, assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said the state has completed 22 years of its formation and on this occasion, the objectives of Jharkhand and its fulfilment should be reviewed. “We are reaching closer to the objective of the formation of Jharkhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren,” he said.

The families of Jharkhand soldiers, who laid their lives for the nation, were honoured at the function. Besides, sportsmen who brought laurels to the state from national and international tournaments, and toppers of board examinations of classes 10 and 12 were also awarded on the occasion.

However, the chief whip for the opposition, Biranchi Narayan, who was invited to the dais during the celebration, was not present. A BJP leader said he was engaged in a pre-scheduled programme.

(With PTI inputs)