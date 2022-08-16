Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,517 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has a travel history, while two infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has 16 active cases, while 10,372 people have been cured of the disease so far, including five in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.65 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.48 lakh people.

-With PTI Input