Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.65 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.48 lakh people.

Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans
Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 4:34 pm

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,517 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has a travel history, while two infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has 16 active cases, while 10,372 people have been cured of the disease so far, including five in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.65 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.48 lakh people.

Related stories

Sharp Decline In Daily Covid-19 Cases In Puducherry

Mizoram Reports 78 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 34%

Assam Reports One More Covid-19 Death, 25 New Cases

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Andaman & Nicobar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta