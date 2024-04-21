National

Three Dead, One Injured After Harvester Machine Overturns In MP’s Jabalpur

The incident occurred near Kundam town, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the official said.

Three persons were killed and one injured when a harvester machine overturned after hitting a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Kundam town, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the official said.

"Three occupants of the harvester machine bearing Haryana registration number died on the spot and one person was severely injured after they got trapped under the vehicle when it hit the periphery wall of a culvert and overturned," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akansha Upadhyay told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Singh (25), Pappu (25) and Khub Singh (26), she said.

