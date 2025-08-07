Three CRPF jawan killed in an accident, several injured.
Locals and police rescued injured people and took them to hospital.
Three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and many others were injured after a vehicle carrying accidentally fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district around 10:30 AM, on Thursday.
According to official sources, the vehicle was on the Kandva–Basantgarh road when it plunged into a deep gorge, reported The Indian Express. Police and locals promptly launched a rescue operation and moved the injured personnel to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X, “Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF.
I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured.”
“Saddened by the loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure best possible care and assistance,’’ the LG’s office wrote on X.