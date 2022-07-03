Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Thousands Take Part In Demonstration At Jaipur To Protest Killing Of Tailor

Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations attended the demonstration called under the banner of "Sarv Hindu Samaj" and demanded death penalty for the accused.

Udaipur Tailor Killing Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOK

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 3:50 pm

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration here to protest the brutal killing of a tailor by two men in Udaipur. Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations attended the demonstration called under the banner of "Sarv Hindu Samaj" and demanded death penalty for the accused. The main demonstration was held at Statue Circle where Hanuman Chalisa was also played on loud speakers.

Officials said permission for the demonstration had been granted. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. 

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. Former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi, former MLA Mohan Lal Gupta and others were also present at the demonstration. "We have gathered here to give a strong message that violence and terrorism will not be tolerated in the country," a seer told reporters at Statue Circle where a separate stage for them had been set up.

"Huge support extended by the people to this demonstration reflects that Hindus are awakened and united for the sake of the Sanatan dharma," local RSS leader Indresh Kumar said. People demanded death penalty to the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. "The killers must get death penalty," Himanshu Gupta, a local youth said.

A senior police official said the demonstration was held peacefully and permission was granted to the organisers. Elaborate security arrangements were made and tight vigil had been kept in the area via drones, he said. It may be noted that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the state after the killing. 

(With PTI Inputs)

