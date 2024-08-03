National

Those Film Roll Days

AB-10, the office where Outlook began its journey, is filled with memories of another era

Shot with Pranay Sharma in 2010. Sharma told me, “We are to make news not be the news”
Bullet in Afghanistan: Shot with Pranay Sharma in 2010. Sharma told me, “We are to make news not be the news” Photo: Tribhuvan Twari
info_icon

Thirty years in AB-10, and now Outlook is leaving Safdarjung Enclave, a place from where I started working in the magazine. It was August 16, 1995, when we moved in from the Lodhi Hotel into this building.

Our photo department  was on the second floor. Upon reaching office, the photo team was promptly told by our editor, Prashant Panjiar, which section had been allotted to us. I also got to see other departments on various floors of the AB-10 office. The marketing team operated from the ground floor, the senior editors, designers and Vinod occupied the first, while the correspondents and desk worked from the second.

Covered Naxals in Chintannad who told me, “Shooting can start any time
Memorable coverage: Covered Naxals in Chintannad who told me, “Shooting can start any time Photo: Tribhuvan Twari
info_icon

In the pre-digital era, photographs and film rolls were sent by courier or air cargo. The wait for films and photographs to arrive on time was a thrilling experience in itself. So much so, at times Vinod could be seen on the streets waiting for the rider to arrive from the airport. The dark room and photo library found place in a portable cabin on the terrace, which later turned out to be a hot spot for seniors to smoke, unwind, gossip, and hold small get-togethers. In fact, in the early years, few of Outlook’s anniversary parties were held on the roof-top with catering from the now-famous Rajinder Da Dhaba.

The terrace held its own significance as it hosted a number of famous personalities who came there, like Manoj Bajpai, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, to name a few. While fresh from NSD, Manoj Bajpai posed happily by the roof-top water tanks, Kejriwal and Sisodia held a darbar with the senior editors on the terrace.

I had to go into the mine while covering illegal coal mining in Jharkhand in peak monsoon season
I had to go into the mine while covering illegal coal mining in Jharkhand in peak monsoon season Photo: Tribhuvan Twari
info_icon

The terrace also served as a vantage point for many to keep a watch on Vinod’s movement, when his car arrived and left from the parking below. Most colleagues planned their binge on the terrace after Vinod left. Another source of information were the three shoe-shining boys whom Vinod used to tip generously while coming and leaving office. These children sat outside AB-10 regularly waiting for their ‘Sirjee’ to arrive.

The AB-10 pantry on the terrace was another go-to spot for us. Run by a frail-looking Rawatji, who worked tirelessly for over 15 years serving tea and coffee, and sometimes dal chawal, to all of us.

At AB-10, I had a good professional life with a number of good colleagues. A former employee tells me how they miss the AB-10 vibes and feel nostalgic whenever they pass by this office which has seen many journalists carve out a successful career after working here. Such was the charisma of the AB-10 office that Vinod used to often quip ‘yahan aaram hai’ to any employee wanting to leave Outlook.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  2. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  4. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 218 Still Missing in Wayanad Landslide; 115 Roads Closed In Himachal Amid Rainfall
  2. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh
  3. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  4. Book Review: Bupinder Singh Bali's 'Those Who Stayed - The Sikhs Of Kashmir'
  5. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  3. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  4. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  2. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
  3. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  4. ‘If A Leader Leaves, Another Will Arise’: Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Last Words To Khamenei
  5. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI