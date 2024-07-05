The Art Of Muting The Opposition: How The 17th Loksabha Set ‘Records’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other MPs of INDIA bloc stages a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. Photo: - PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other MPs of INDIA bloc stages a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. Photo: - PTI