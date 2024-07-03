Pending Cases, Training Challenges: The Harsh Realities Of New Criminal Laws

At a time when many quarters are sounding the alarm on the new criminal laws and the changes they bring, not much has been said about this bizarre future which awaits us. Let us look at the numbers — more than 3 crore criminal cases were pending at the trial courts when July began as per the National Judicial Data Grid, and all of these would continue to be governed by the old procedures. Then there are the appeals in these cases, which may be at the level of the Sessions Court, High Court, or even the Supreme Court. Let that sink in for a minute. The average pendency percentage of trial courts as per NCRB data for 2022 was at 89 per cent. It will take more than a generation to witness the closure of three crore cases, and more, by our courts.