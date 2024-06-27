Explained | Role Of Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha As Opposition India Bloc Seeks The Position

A standoff between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition has emerged over the appointment of the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Following the re-election of Om Birla as Speaker on Wednesday, attention has shifted to the Deputy Speaker's post, with the opposition insisting that one of their members should be elected to the position.
The government's silence on the matter led to the opposition not giving unconditional support to Birla, paving the way for an election after Congress MP K Suresh filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post.
The Opposition had the post of Deputy Speaker continuously from 1990 through 2014.
What Is The Deputy Speaker’s Role?
According to Article 95(1), the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha performs the duties of the Speaker if the post is vacant. The Deputy Speaker has the same general powers as the Speaker when presiding over the House. The Deputy Speaker was known as the Deputy President until 1947.
Key responsibilities of the Deputy Speaker:
- Performs Speaker's duties when the post is vacant
- Presides over the House with the same powers as the Speaker
- Can speak, participate in deliberations, and vote as a member when the Speaker is presiding
- Occupies the 10th place in the order of precedence, alongside the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Ministers of State, and members of the Planning Commission
Is It Mandatory To Have A Deputy Speaker?
Articles 93 and 178 use the words "shall" and "as soon as may be", indicating that the election of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is not only mandatory but also should be held at the earliest possible opportunity.
Although the Constitution doesn't specify a timeframe for the appointments, the use of these words suggests a sense of urgency and necessity.
How Is Deputy Speaker Of Lok Sabha Elected?
The Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha is elected through a process similar to that of the Speaker, with one key difference: the Speaker sets the date for the Deputy Speaker's election.
Article 93 governs the election of the Deputy Speaker, which involves the following steps:
- The Speaker fixes a date for the election
- Members of the Lok Sabha vote to elect the Deputy Speaker
- The Deputy Speaker holds office from the date of their election until the Lok Sabha is dissolved
- The Deputy Speaker is eligible for re-election