'Thank You, Young Warrior': Indian Army On Class 3 Boy's Viral Letter Over Wayanad Rescue Ops

A letter penned by a Class 3 student praising the efforts of the Indian Army in the rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala won their hearts, prompting a touching response from the defence force.
Over 200 people lost their lives in the devastating landslides that hit the hill region of Kerala on July 30, with all forces including NDRF, Army, Navy and Air Force joining hands in the search and rescue operations.
The Southern Command of the Indian Army posted the child's letter on its handle on microblogging site, adding its response to the same.
Rayan, a Class 3 student of the AMLP School in Wayanad, wrote the letter in his school diary, saying how he was proud to see the Army men rescuing people from under the debris.
"I am Rayan. My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris," the child wrote in Malayalam.
Referring to a video where soldiers were seen eating biscuits to satiate their hunger as they built a bridge to rescue people, Rayan said that sight moved him deeply.
"That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation," he wrote.
As the letter went viral on social media, the Indian Army posted the letter on X and replied saying, "Dear Master Rayan, Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission."
The army said that "heroes" like Rayan are the ones who inspire the forces to give their best. "We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud," they added.
The Army thanked the "young warrior" for his courage and inspiration.