Thane District Logs 15 Covid-19 Cases, No Fatality

With no fresh fatality due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district remained unchanged at 11,879.

COVID cases in Maharashtra.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 6:56 pm

With the addition of 15 coronavirus cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,666, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday.
       

With no new fatality due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district remained unchanged at 11,879. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, the official said.
       

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,446 while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.

With PTI inputs.

