Tension erupts in UP's Saharanpur after Sant Ravidas' statue installed on disputed land

Tension arose in a Saharanpur village after a statue of Sant Ravidas was installed overnight on disputed land without permission, leading to police intervention and eventual removal of the statue.

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representative image Sant Ravidas
Sant Ravidas
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A group allegedly installed the statue on disputed land in Sahib Majra village, despite the matter being under court-ordered status quo.

  • Authorities intervened, faced minor unrest (a brick was thrown), and deployed additional police to control the situation.

  • The statue was respectfully removed and relocated to a nearby temple, while police began searching for the person involved in the disturbance.

Tension prevailed in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district after a statue of Sant Ravidas was allegedly installed on a disputed piece of land without permission, prompting authorities to intervene, officials said on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surendra Kumar said the incident occurred in Sahib Majra village in Nakur area, where one group installed the statue during the night.

The matter came to light on Friday morning when members of another group noticed it and alerted the police. Senior officials, including Circle Officer Ruchi Gupta and Tehsildar Priyank Singh, reached the spot and persuaded those involved that no statue could be installed on disputed land, especially as the matter is sub judice and a court has ordered status quo.

During the intervention, an unidentified person allegedly hurled a brick towards the police team, though no one was injured.

Additional police force from two stations was deployed, and after several hours of discussions, the administration managed to defuse the situation.

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The statue was later removed with due respect and placed safely in a temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas in nearby Latifpur village.

Officials said the land has been under dispute for several years between two parties, and the case is pending in court. Police have launched a search for the person who threw the brick, while adequate force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

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