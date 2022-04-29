Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ten Workers Trapped In Malaysia Return To Jharkhand: Government

Ultimately, the Malaysian police had to intervene at the request of the High Commission of India in Malaysia which acted on emails sent by the state Labour department.

Ten Workers Trapped In Malaysia Return To Jharkhand: Government
Ten of the 20 workers stranded in Malaysia have been brought back to Jharkhand on the directions of CM Hemant Soren.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 9:51 am

The Jharkhand government on Thursday said it has ensured the safe return of 10 of the 30 workers stranded in Malaysia while the process for the return of another 20 is on. The workers from the state who have been living and working in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur as labourers since 2019 had urged the Jharkhand government to ensure their return.

"Ten of the 20 workers stranded in Malaysia have been brought back to Jharkhand on the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The State Migrant Control Room and High Commission of India in Malaysia are in constant touch with the management of the company where the workers were working for the return of the remaining 20," a statement from the state government said.

Related stories

JMM Will Participate In Bharat Bandh On Tuesday: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Thirty workers from Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro who had gone to work in Malaysia and were trapped there had appealed to the state government through social media for their safe return, the statement said. The workers were engaged as linemen with an engineering and construction firm since January 30, 2019, and their contract expired on September 30, 2021.

The statement said that the workers were engaged by the firm till January 2022 without execution of a contract and no payment was made to them. Ultimately, the Malaysian police had to intervene at the request of the High Commission of India in Malaysia which acted on emails sent by the state Labour department.

"The State Migrant Control Room took action and asked the workers to share documents related to the case. The High Commission of India, Malaysia was asked by the Labour Department through mail to take cognisance of the incident. The Malaysia Police went to the scene (Lunas, Malaysia) to verify the incident and talked to the company for resolving the issue," the statement said.

The High Commission of India, Malaysia has ordered the company to pay everyone's dues soon and transfer them to Kuala Lumpur and arrange their tickets and food within 15 days, the statement said. The 10 workers would have returned in March but they were found to have contracted COVID-19 resulting in delays.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Hemant Soren Jharkhand Malaysia High Commission Of India Labour Department Tickets Workers Return State Migrant Control Room
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, DC Vs KKR: Kuldeep Yadav's 4/14, David Warner Help Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders - Highlights

IPL 2022, DC Vs KKR: Kuldeep Yadav's 4/14, David Warner Help Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders - Highlights

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer