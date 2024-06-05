National

Temple Gutted In Fire In J-K

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as Rani Temple, before dawn.

Shiv Temple in J&K gutted in fire. (Representative image) |
info_icon

A temple located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir was gutted in a blaze early Wednesday, officials said here.

Police assisted by locals put out the fire but could not save the temple, they said.

The cause of fire was not immediately known.

The temple was popular among tourists as it has featured in several Bollywood movies, including in the hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from "Aap Ki Kasam".

