4 Injured As Speeding Car Headed To Hyderabad Topples Over Divider|On Cam

At least four people were injured in Telangana's Siddipet as a speeding car headed to Hyderabad lost control and toppled over a road divider.
As per reports, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. According to the video that surfaced on social media, a speeding car was seen rushing in before getting toppled over the road divider and crashing into another car on the other side.
Owing to the heavy impact of the collision, the speeding car flung into air after being hit by another car that was coming from opposite side.
According to officials four people were injured in the incident. Two of the injured are said to be critical.
Both vehicles suffered massive damage in the incident.