Telangana Rains: Some Areas Waterlogged, Several Schools In Hyderabad Shut Till Aug 21 Amid IMD Alert

Visuals from heavy rains across Telangana
Visuals from heavy rains across Telangana | Photo: PTI/X
info_icon

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams across the state. The IMD also issued an alert for incessant downpour in the state till Wednesday.

As per the weather report from this morning, very heavy downpour occurred at some places in Yadadri Bhuvananagiri and at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.

Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajiri, Wanaparthy and at isolated places in Hanumakonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagakurnool, Nalgona, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet districts were also lashed by incessant rains this morning.

According to reports, water has also been released from the Hussain Sagar lake -- which is located in the heart of Hyderabad -- as it crossed its Full Tank Level (FTL) due to heavy rains in the city.

The lake's water level reportedly stood at 513.6 meters this morning, exceeding the FTL of 513.41 meters.

ROOF LEAKAGE AT HYDERABAD AIRPORT

As rains lashed Hyderabad, a video of a portion of the roof leaking at the Hyderabad airport also went viral on social media.

The roof of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was seen leaking on Monday, with several videos of the same going viral, prompting airport authorities to address the matter.

Responding to one of the video posts, RGIA Hyderabad said, "Hi, the unexpected water leakage in the terminal was caused by heavy rainfall. Our technical team is already on-site and actively addressing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience and assure you that our ground team is vigilantly monitoring the situation."

MAN WASHED AWAY AMID HEAVY RAINS

The heavy rainfall on Tuesday "washed away" a man in his mid-40s in Hyderabad area, police said. Officials suspected that the incident took place after the man fell in the water while crossing the road during the rains.

The man's body was found in the floodwaters near Parsi Gutta in the Ramnagar area of the city, police added.

TELANGANA WEATHER FORECAST

The MeT Centre of the Indian Meteorological Deparment said that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana till 8.30 am of August 21.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Telangana's capital city of Hyderabad.

The IMD also issued an alert for possible thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Adilabad, Komarama Bheem, Asifabad and some other districts.

SIX KILLED IN LIGHTNING STRIKES

At least six people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across several locations in Telangana. The deceased include four farmers and two children, ETV Bharat reported.

Two persons from Katur village were killed while working in the fields in the Gadwal district, while a two 15-year-old children -- from Maldakal and Vikarabad respectively -- died after being struck by lightning.

Two other farmers were killed while on their way home in the Manchiryala district.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Schools across Hyderabad declared a holiday on Tuesday as incessant rainfall lashed the city on Monday evening.

Severe waterlogging and pothole ridden roads led to traffic moving slower than ever in the city, with Secunderabad and Kukatpally being the worst-hit areas in the city.

In a precautionary move, several schools extended the long week holiday till Wednesday, Deccan Chronicle reported. Parents were informed about the holiday via a WhatsApp message from the school.

TRAFFIC SNARLS

Several areas in Hyderabad witnessed commuters stranded at the same place for hours as traffic moved at a snail's pace on the waterlogged roads.

Traffic congestion was reported between Dabeerpura Darwaza and Dabeerpura Bridge, Malakpet Gunj, Nalgonda X Road, Chaderghat X Road and near the National Mineral Development Cooperation (NDMC) area.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police had shared visuals from the Bandlaguda to Hashamabad route, asking commuters to take alternative routes. They said that officials, along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF), were working towards clearing the water and regulating the normal traffic flow.

"Due to continuous rains roads may be slippery and traffic congestion may be expected due to water logging, the commuters are requested to start early to reach their destination. Hyderabad traffic police are working to ensure the free flow of Traffic," they said in a post on X.

