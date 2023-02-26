Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Telangana Planning Board Official Requests Rajnath Singh To Transfer Defence Land To State Govt

B Vinod Kumar, vice chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, has asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the state government to be given flyover land in Secunderabad, Karimnagar.

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 5:52 pm

Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hand over defence lands in the Cantonment area at Secunderabad, Karimnagar to the state government for the construction of flyovers.
         
In a representation to the Union minister on Saturday, Vinod Kumar, a senior BRS leader and former Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, said the commuters are experiencing traffic jams in these areas while entering and exiting Hyderabad as they connect the city to neighbouring districts.
        
The state government has proposed the construction of flyovers, road widening, and others to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and to reduce travel time, he said in the letter, shared with the media here.
        
He also said the proposed expansion of roads in the Cantonment areas will connect the Parade Grounds at Secunderabad to the Outer Ring Road Junction at Shamirpet on the city outskirts which will decongest the route.

