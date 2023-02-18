Telangana: Man Dies Due To

A man in the Medak district of Telangana passed away while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Saturday alleged that he died due to torture by policemen while being questioned in connection with a theft case.



State DGP Anjani Kumar ordered an investigation by a senior police officer into the death of the person.



Qadeer, who had two cases against him earlier, was brought to the police station for questioning on January 30 after he was suspected in a theft case. He was let off on February 2 after his involvement was ruled out, police said.



He was admitted to a hospital in the town on February 8 and was also treated at another hospital in Hyderabad and later shifted to the state-run Gandhi hospital here where he passed away Friday night while undergoing treatment, they said.



News channels on Saturday showed a video of the purported deceased in which he was allegedly tortured by the policemen.



The AIMIM alleged that 35-year-old Mohammed Qadeer was picked up from Hyderabad by Medak police on January 27 and that he was harassed and subjected to torture on suspicion of theft. He died during treatment in the hospital, the party said.



On the directive of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, party MLA from Karwan in Hyderabad Kausar Mohiuddin submitted a representation to Medak district Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini, urging her to dismiss three policemen from service for the alleged "torture" of Qadeer.



The AIMIM MLA, who also met Medak district Collector Rajarshi Shah, urged that Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia and a government job be given to Qadeer's wife, besides a two-bedroom flat (under the government's housing scheme).



The deceased belongs to a poor family and leaves behind his wife and three children. He was the sole breadwinner in the family, Kausar Mohiuddeen said in a memorandum submitted to the district Collector.



Anjani Kumar directed IGP Chandrasekhar Reddy to hand over the investigation to a senior officer of Kamareddy district. The IGP will supervise the investigation, the DGP office said in a release.



Disciplinary action has been initiated against an inspector and a sub-inspector in connection with the incident, it said.