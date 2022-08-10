Telangana Logs 605 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 605 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,27,383. The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad district with 231.

A health department bulletin said 992 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,18,552. The recovery rate rose to 98.93 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 38,031 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 4,720.

(With PTI inputs)