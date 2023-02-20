Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Telangana Groom Calls Off Wedding Over Old Furniture In Dowry

Home National

Telangana Groom Calls Off Wedding Over Old Furniture In Dowry

The bride's father told the media had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come to his wedding,

Representative Image- Dowry In India
Representative Image- Dowry In India Representative Image- Dowry In India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:13 pm

A Hyderabad man called off his marriage after he reportedly found that the bride's family gave "old furniture" as dowry, police said on Monday. The wedding, which was scheduled on Sunday got canceled after the groom did not turn up for the marriage, following which a complaint was lodged by the bride's father with the police, and a case was registered.

The bride's father told the media that the groom's father misbehaved with him when he went to their house. "They said the items which they had asked for were not given and the furniture was also old. They refused to come. I had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come for his wedding," the bride's father said.

The groom's family had expected furniture among other items as dowry, but as used furniture was reportedly given by the bride's family, the groom's family rejected it and did not turn up on the day of the marriage, police said based on the complaint.

Related stories

Woman Found Dead In UP, Parents Claim She Was Killed For Dowry

35,493 Dowry Deaths Reported Between 2017-21; 20 Deaths Daily: Govt Data

Akshay Kumar’s Road Safety Slammed For Allegedly Promoting Dowry, Gets Called ‘Disgusting, Problematic’

According to the police, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act was registered and further investigations were on.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Telangana Hyderabad Dowry Anti-Dowry Telengana Groom Wedding Marriage Dowry Telangana Old Furniture
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria