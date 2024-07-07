Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom

A teacher at a coaching centre in Assam's Sivasagar district has been killed by a 16-year-old student, police say. Rajesh Baruah Bejawada, 55, was attacked with a knife on Saturday after he scolded the student for poor performance and asked him to bring his parents to school, NDTV reported.
The student, who has been detained, returned to the classroom later in the day and stabbed the teacher repeatedly with a knife.
“We reached the coaching centre on receiving information of a stabbing incident. According to preliminary information, a student stabbed his teacher. There is a lot of blood in the classroom. The knife was also found there,” the officer said, as quoted by PTI.
He said the teacher was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared dead.
The officer said the incident happened in the last period of the day, when other teachers had already left.
“We have picked up the student. We don’t know yet what led to the incident. We are in the process of collecting the CCTV footage,” the officer added.
The accused had left school and returned later, and when he entered the classroom, the teacher accosted him again. The student then attacked the teacher with a knife, the classmate claimed.