Tarigami Condemns Attacks On Kashmiris Outside J&K, Seeks Centre’s Intervention

CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday criticised incidents of harassment and attacks on Kashmiris reported from several states, warning that such cases were sending an alarming signal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, according to PTI.
In a statement, Tarigami said the recent attack on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand, following harassment cases reported from Himachal Pradesh and earlier incidents in Uttarakhand and Haryana, pointed to a “troubling pattern” that could not be overlooked, PTI reported.
He said Kashmiris, especially small traders and shawl sellers, travel to different parts of the country only to earn an honest livelihood, “but repeated assaults and intimidation are causing fear, insecurity and deep disappointment among people back home”.
Tarigami added that attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley not only endanger their safety but also weaken the idea of unity and coexistence, according to PTI.
The Kulgam MLA urged the Centre to step in without delay and issue clear directions to all states to ensure the safety of Kashmiris, and to take strict action against those responsible for the attacks.
“The Government of India should take a serious note of these incidents to curb hate mongers and goons who are trying to spread fear and intolerance. Such harassment must stop and accountability should be fixed without delay to restore confidence and a sense of security among Kashmiris living and working outside the region,” Tarigami said.
(With inputs from PTI)