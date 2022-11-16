Tamil Nadu Sees 67 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatality

Tamil Nadu has reported 67 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,93,586 so far, said the Health Department on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained at 38,048, a bulletin said here.

A total of 104 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,54,901 and leaving 637 active infections.

Chennai added 12 new cases to the total, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Seventeen of the 38 districts reported zero new cases.

The State capital city saw the most cases among districts with 123 active infections and overall 7,93,017 cases.

As many as 7,972 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,98,99,473 to date, said the bulletin.

(Inputs from PTI)