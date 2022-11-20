Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Tamil Nadu Sees 44 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatality

A total of 78 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,332 and leaving 481 active infections.

covid-19 cases

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 10:22 pm

Tamil Nadu has registered 44 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,93,862 so far, said the Health Department on Sunday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a bulletin said here.

A total of 78 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,332 and leaving 481 active infections.

Twenty two of the 38 districts reported zero new cases.

Chennai, the State capital, among districts, recorded 71 active infections and the overall cases were 7,93,061 in number.

As many as 7,445 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,99,39,395 till date, said the bulletin.

-With PTI Input

