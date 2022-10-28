Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Tamil Nadu Records 166 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 9,414 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,97,48,059, the bulletin said.

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 11:02 pm

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide tally to 35,91,571, the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll due to coronavirus remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 380 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,51,409 leaving 2,114 active infections.

Chennai and Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases with 42 and 15, respectively while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Tirupathur, and Vellore recorded zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 713 active infections and overall 7,92,530 coronavirus cases.

A total of 9,414 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,97,48,059, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

