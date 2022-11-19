Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Home National

Tamil Nadu Posts 58 New Covid-19 Cases; Nil Fatality

As many as 85 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,171 leaving 551 active infections. Eighteen of the 38 districts reported zero new cases. 

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 12:04 pm

Tamil Nadu reported 58 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 35,93,771.

There were no fresh fatalities and the toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 85 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,171 leaving 551 active infections. Eighteen of the 38 districts reported zero new cases. 

The state capital leads among districts with 86 active infections and overall 7,93,046 coronavirus cases.

A total of 7,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.99 crore, the bulletin said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

