Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars

For the last 44 years, the PMK has been demanding caste census in Tamil Nadu. Though the DMK government accepted it in principle, it, however, claimed that the Centre was competent to conduct the caste-wise census, he claimed.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadosson
PMK founder Dr S Ramadosson Monday targeted the ruling DMK on social justice and announced that his party was constrained to stage an agitation demanding 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class (MBC) quota.

The PMK, he said, had been under the impression that the DMK government would implement the reservation for Vanniyars (a dominant section who form the core strength of the party) and had pitched hopes accordingly. "But the quota was not implemented despite several requests to ensure the reservation," Ramadoss told reporters at his Thailapuram residence here.

The date for the agitation would be announced soon, he added.

States such as Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh have conducted caste-wise census and Telangana is all set to take it up, he pointed out and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to order the census without further delay.

"The DMK government should rectify its mistakes on social justice," he added.

