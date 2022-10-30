Tamil Nadu Clocks 158 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 158 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 35,91,891.

The day saw no fatalities and the toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 324 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,52,111 leaving 1,732 active infections.

Chennai added 39 new Covid-19 cases, Chengalpet 12, and Coimbatore 10 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Kallakurichi, Karur, Nagapattinam, and Perambalur, recorded nil cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 385 active infections and overall 7,92,611 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,895 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.97 crores, the bulletin added.

