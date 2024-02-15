Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' Policy

Moving the two resolutions, Chief Minister M K Stalin described as 'autocratic', the one nation one election proposal.

He dubbed as a conspiracy the proposed move to carry on with the delimitation exercise after the year 2026, based on the census (which may be conducted following the Lok Sabha polls).

Further, he said it would lead to a drop in the number of elected representatives for Tamil Nadu and the southern states.

In March 2023, then Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju had said in Rajya Sabha that the next delimitation exercise may be conducted after the first census to be taken after the year 2026.

Stalin said, both the proposals impinged on democracy and must be opposed in unison.