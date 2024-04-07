National

Tamil Nadu: 3 Detained Including BJP Worker With Rs 4 Crore Cash In Chennai; BJP MP's Involvement Likely

Reports suggested that Sathish, the BJP worker, had allegedly acted following the instructions of the team of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli BJP MP candidate Nainar Nagenthiran. However, further investigation into the matter was underway.

Officials seized rupees four crore cash from Chennai's Tambaram Railway Station | Photo: X/@KumaonJagran
Tamil Nadu police on Saturday detained three people, including a BJP worker with rupees four crore in cash at Tambaram railway station in Chennai. According to the officials privy with the matter, the seized cash has been sent to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

As per reports, the huge amount of money was being carried by the BJP worker identified as Sathish, who is also a manager of a private hotel, his brother Naveen and one driver, Perumal, who were traveling to Tirunelveli by train.

What did the officials say?

According to the Chengalpattu DEO said, "In Chennai's Tambaram railway station, Rs 4 crore was seized by the flying squad on Saturday. It has been sent to the Income Tax Department for further investigation. The Income Tax Department will investigate the seized amount as it is above Rs 10 lakh as per the Model Code of Conduct."

"Accordingly, all the information related to the seizure has been sent to the Income Tax Department. Following this, the Income Tax Department will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter," the DEO further added.

