Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Found In Telangana

A 40-year-old man in Telangana who started showing symptoms of the Monkeypox disease has been shifted to a government hospital.

undefined
Monkeypox (Representative image) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 9:54 pm

 A 40-year-old person,  who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana,  has shown symptoms of monkeypox, state health officials said on Sunday. The patient is being shifted to Government Fever Hospital here, they said.

The person, who showed symptoms of monkeypox, came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed a fever on July 20. He got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

 The doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital here, Rao said. After collecting samples from the patient, they will be sent to the NIV Pune and till then the patient will be kept in an isolation ward.

Related stories

Monkeypox Case In Delhi Takes India's Tally To 4; Centre Holds High-Level Review Meeting

Monkeypox Patient In Delhi Stable, Had Painful Lesions: Report

Monkeypox In India: Centre Holds High-Level Meeting As Tally Mounts

 "We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," the senior health official said. Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official added.

Tags

National Telangana Monkeypox NIV Pune T Harish Rao Kamareddy District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems