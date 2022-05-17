Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Supreme Court Penalises 2 Advocates For ‘Misadventure’, Imposes Rs 8 Lakh Fine

Supreme Court termed plea on traffic density, air pollution and emission norms as a ‘moot court competition’, while dismissing it.

Supreme Court Penalises 2 Advocates For 'Misadventure', Imposes Rs 8 Lakh Fine
File photo of Supreme Court.

Updated: 17 May 2022 4:12 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 8 lakh on two advocates, who had filed a plea on the issue of traffic density, air pollution and emission norms. 

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said this is not a moot court competition and dismissed the plea.

“You have seen the order of the NGT and every other order and still you are filing this petition. Are you sure about this?" the bench said.

“Two advocates who are practising in the Supreme Court have entered into this misadventure. We warned them about this. An exemplary cost of Rs 8 lakh is imposed on the petitioner. The registry will not entertain any writ petition by the advocate,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

The plea contended that the 10 and 15 years rule on vehicles is void and illegal.

(With PTI inputs)
 

