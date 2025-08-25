SC directed five social media influencers, including comedian Samay Raina, to issue and display public apologies on their podcasts
The Supreme Court has directed five social media influencers, including comedian Samay Raina, to issue and display public apologies on their podcasts, shows and other online platforms for mocking persons with disabilities.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that freedom of speech does not extend to commercialised content that demeans vulnerable groups. The court said such remarks could not be shielded under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution when they amount to ridicule or hate speech.
The directive came in response to a petition by the Cure SMA Foundation, which presented evidence showing that influencers had ridiculed individuals affected by spinal muscular atrophy and other disabilities. The bench remarked that such conduct violated the dignity of persons with disabilities and perpetuated harmful stereotypes.
The court made it clear that penalties could follow if the apologies were not adequately conveyed. It also instructed the Centre to frame guidelines for regulating online content, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, women, children and senior citizens. The guidelines, the bench said, must be comprehensive and developed in consultation with stakeholders.
Earlier hearings in the case had already seen the court cautioning comedians and digital creators against crossing the line of humor into humiliation. With this order, the Supreme Court reinforced its stance that creative expression must not come at the cost of human dignity.