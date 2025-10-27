Supreme Court Allows Centre To Review Vodafone Idea’s Plea Against DoT’s AGR Demand

The bench clarified that the issue fell under the policy domain of the Union and said, “There is no reason as to why that Union should be prevented from doing, with that view of the matter, we dispose of the writ petition.” Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone Idea, argued that the DoT’s additional demand of Rs 5,606 crore for FY 2016–17 was unsustainable since the dues had already been determined following the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict.