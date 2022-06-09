Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Students, Colleagues Pay Tributes To Slain Teacher Rajini Bala With Moist Eyes In J&K’s Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: The slain teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by suspected militants on May 31 in south Kashmir’s Kulgam village—Gopalpora, outside her school where she used to teach.

Students, Colleagues Pay Tributes To Slain Teacher Rajini Bala With Moist Eyes In J&K’s Kulgam
Funeral of slain teacher Rajni Bala in J&K.(File photo) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 2:53 pm

Students and staff members of government schools in Kashmir on Thursday observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to a teacher who was shot dead by militants inside a school in Kulgam district last month, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who met the slain teacher Rajni Bala’s family on Wednesday, announced that the government high school in the Gopalpora area in Kulgam will be named after her. Bala was shot dead by terrorists on May 31.

"Two minutes silence was observed in government schools across various districts of Kashmir division for the peace to the departed soul of teacher Rajni Bala," the officials said.

Related stories

Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela In J&K

Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri Pandits, Says ‘Entire Country Stands With You’

Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela—A Symbol Of Kashmir’s Syncretic Culture

They said the teaching staff and students paid tributes to the departed soul and recalled her services to the education department.

Sinha in a tweet said, "The government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after Rajni Bala. Assured her husband, Rajkumar, that all his demands and concerns will be resolved on priority basis.”

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Valley Kulgam District Tributes Teacher Killed Students Terrorism Militancy Manoj Sinha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Politics Of Translating Myths And The Indian Tradition

Politics Of Translating Myths And The Indian Tradition

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Preview, Streaming