National

Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class-12 Exams: Police

Arjun Saxena's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a paying-guest accommodation, where he was staying on rent, an officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Class 12 Student Ends Life After Failing in Two Subjects In CBSE Class-12 Exams
info_icon

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after failing in two subjects in the CBSE Class-12 exams in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Arjun Saxena's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a paying-guest accommodation, where he was staying on rent, an officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Police had to break open the door to the room, the officer said.

Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Saxena had come to Delhi to prepare for the engineering entrance exam alongside the Class-12 exam.

He failed in two subjects in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class-12 exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, and was depressed, the officer said, citing the statements of others staying at the paying-guest accommodation.

Saxena's family members have been informed and the body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

They added that a probe is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner
  2. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  3. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  4. Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class-12 Exams: Police
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu Lands A Recurring Role In Max Series, To Play A 'Strong, Intelligent' Character
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  3. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Live Streaming, Palme d'Or Nominees, And More
  5. Manushi Chhillar Gives Fashion Inspiration Like A Pro On Her Birthday
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. Italian Open: Medvedev Pushed All The Way By Medjedovic To Avoid Third-round Scare
  3. Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad, La Liga: Blaugrana Back To Winning Ways To Reclaim Second Spot
  4. Villa Vs LFC, EPL: Duran’s Dramatic Late Double Edges Emery's Side Towards UCL Spot
  5. Andoni Iraola Signs 12-Month Contract Extension With Bournemouth
World News
  1. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  2. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
  3. Planning A Summer Trip With Your Family? Here Are 15 Best Family Vacation Spots That Won’t Disappoint
  4. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o: New 'Much Faster', Free AI Model And Desktop Version Of ChatGPT
  5. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner