Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Stop Playing With Future Of Youths, Withdraw 'Tughlaqi' Decision: Congress To Government On Agnipath

Twenty senior Congress leaders and spokespersons addressed press conferences titled 'Agnipath ki Baat: Yuwaon se Vishwasghaat' in as many cities and demanded the withdrawal of the scheme, citing risk to national security and discontent among the youth.

Stop Playing With Future Of Youths, Withdraw 'Tughlaqi' Decision: Congress To Government On Agnipath
Stop Playing With Future Of Youths, Withdraw 'Tughlaqi' Decision: Congress To Government On Agnipath PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 4:48 pm

Stepping up its attack on the government over the Agnipath scheme, the Congress on Sunday said the Modi government is playing with the future of the youth by bringing in the new military recruitment plan and it must withdraw this "Tughlaqi" decision. Twenty senior Congress leaders and spokespersons addressed press conferences titled 'Agnipath ki Baat: Yuwaon se Vishwasghaat' in as many cities and demanded the withdrawal of the scheme, citing risk to national security and discontent among the youth.The Congress said it will also hold a nationwide protest in every assembly constituency against this "anti-youth and anti-national" scheme "bulldozed through without discussion". 

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the Congress is standing with the youth and this "Tughlaqi decision" should be withdrawn immediately. Muhammad bin Tughlaq, who ruled the Delhi Sultanate for a short period of time in the 14th century, was known for his controversial decisions."At a time when China has entered our borders... this (Agnipath scheme) is like playing with national security," Gohil said.

Related stories

Deepender Hooda Calls Centre's Scheme A Nakalchi Bandar, Says Agnipath Will Dampen Aspirants' Spirits

Rajnath Singh Claims The Government Will Keep Reviewing The Agnipath Scheme Every Year

Can Agnipath Protests Help RLP's Hanuman Beniwal Woo Jat Votes In Rajasthan?

"I demand from the prime minister that Agnipath be withdrawn and all those ministers or BJP spokespersons who say that the Agnipath scheme is good, they should get their sons and daughters recruited under the Agnipath scheme," he said. Gohil also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks apparently suggesting that he will give priority to 'Agniveers' for security jobs at his party office. "The leader who said that Agniveers will be employed in BJP offices as guards should be sacked by the prime minister and the PM must apologise," Gohil said.

Addressing a press conference at the PCC headquarters in Jaipur, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda also attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme and called the government a "copycat" for importing ideas from foreign nations to draft policies. "The government has adopted the attitude of a 'Nakalchi Bandar (copycat)' but this is Hindustan. Sometimes it gives the example of America in the context of agriculture laws and at other times talks about Israel in reference to military service," he said.

Several parts of the country witnessed protests after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme on June 14. The scheme seeks to recruit in the armed forces youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Tags

National Congress BJP Narendra Modi Agnipath Scheme Shaktisinh Gohil Tughlaqi Decision Nationwide Protest BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya PCC Headquarter Deepender Singh Hooda
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India