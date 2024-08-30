Stock Market August 30: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time High In Early Trade

Sensex jumped 502.42 points to hit fresh all-time high of 82,637.03 in early trade on Friday, August 30, while Nifty surged 105.7 points to new record peak of 25,257.65.
On Thursday as well, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high levels, driven by a fag-end rally in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.
Robust buying in energy and FMCG stocks also supported the domestic equities, as per traders cited by news agency PTI.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 349.05 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,134.61 on Thursday, marking the eighth straight day of its winning momentum. During the day, BSE Sensex rose 500.27 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a lifetime intra-day peak of 82,285.83.
The BSE gauge has surged 1,709.93 points or 2.12 per cent in eight straight trading sessions.
Rallying for the 11th straight session, the NSE Nifty surged 99.60 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 25,151.95. During the trade, the benchmark climbed 140.55 points or 0.56 per cent to hit a fresh record intra-day peak of 25,192.90.
In 11 trading days, the NSE Nifty has jumped 1,012.95 points or 4.19 per cent.
On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty went up by 34.60 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 25,052.35. The BSE benchmark climbed 73.80 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 81,785.56.